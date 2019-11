LYNDEN, Wash. — The interim Lynden police chief was critically injured Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle.

Officials said in a release that Michael Knapp was hit in the area of Grover and 4th streets at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after the crash. A hospital spokesperson said he remained in critical condition Tuesday night.

The Washington State Patrol will investigate the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated