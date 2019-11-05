Harlem Globetrotters prepare for their PNW tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The Harlem Globetrotters are known around the world and have entertained audiences since 1927. Each year nearly 750 athletes put on more than 400 live events. They're bringing their show to the Pacific Northwest beginning on November 15th with stops in Everett, Bellevue, Kent and Lacey.

Off the court, the group spends time in classrooms to promote their anti-bullying mission. They even volunteer their time with local television reporters, like me, and take pity on our awful basketball skills.

Zeus McClurkin is one of the most decorated Harlem Globetrotters. He's in his eighth season with the team and holds 4 of the team's 21 Guinness World Records. McClurkin also made the Globetrotters' first-ever basketball shot while parasailing!

Watch Zeus McClurkin and The Harlem Globetrotters on their 2019 Fan Powered Tour at one of the performances below:

Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Angel of Winds Arena in Everett

Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Bellevue High School in Bellevue

Nov. 17 at noon and 5 p.m. at the ShoWare Center in Kent

Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at Hale and Inge Marcus Pavilion in Lacey

