Customers likely contracted norovirus after eating at Pierce County poke restaurant

FIRCREST, Wash. – Six people are believed to have contracted norovirus after eating at a poke restaurant in Pierce County, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said Tuesday.

The health department said all six ate at the Poke Pop along Mildred Street in Fircrest last Friday and became severely ill a day later.

Symptoms of norovirus include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and is highly contagious.

The restaurant was shut down for at least 24 hours while staff sanitize the restaurant and dispose of possibly tainted food.

Health officials are asking customers to report any illnesses if they also ate at the location. Contact the Health Department at food@tpchd.org, report online, or call (253) 798-4712.