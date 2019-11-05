Community works to help musician get instruments back after theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The community is helping one musician continue to pursue his dream after someone stole thousands of dollars worth of instruments from his home.

Joey Houck has played guitar for 18 years. He moved to Seattle a couple of years ago from Alaska. Since then, he has been working to get his music out to the world.

A few days ago, someone broke into his home and stole guitars, amplifiers, and other musical instruments.

“It feels pretty violating,” said Houck. “Someone has been inside the house; you don’t forget that.”

The gear is worth thousands, but Houck says the emotional value of what was stolen hurts much more.

“Huge sentimental value, I was crying for days,” said Houck.

When the community heard what happened to Houck, they set out to help. In just a few days, family, friends, and even strangers have helped raise thousands of dollars for Houck to replace his instruments.

“I didn’t realize how many friends I have, you know?” said Houck. “I’m lucky, man. I’m lucky that all these people care.”

For more information on the effort to raise money for Houck, click here.