Aurora Bridge fully reopening Wednesday after emergency construction wraps up early

SEATTLE – A major gateway into Seattle will be fully open in time for Wednesday morning's commute after crews had to shut down two lanes of the Aurora Bridge for emergency repairs.

Inspectors discovered corrosion on a major support beam on the 90-year-old bridge late last month and called for the repairs. The bridge was partially closed for five days during the construction.

WSDOT expected the construction to last 10 days, but crews were able to complete the repairs in half the time.

Despite the emergency repairs, WSDOT is adamant that all 7,456 bridges across the state are safe and are routinely inspected.