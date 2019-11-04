Three children die in two separate house fires in Washington state

Two fires in different parts of Washington state claimed the lives of three children over the weekend.

The first one happened overnight Saturday in Royal City in Grant County, where a 5-year-old died after being trapped in a mobile home fire. That fire completely destroyed two other mobile homes and damaged a third one in the same park.

Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours later, two children in Snohomish County died in a fire at a townhouse complex in Lynnwood.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fire started mid-afternoon and spread to seven units in the building. There were five people in the townhouse when the fire started, including two adults and three children. The two adults and an 11-year-old child made it out, but two children died after being trapped inside.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.