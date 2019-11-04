× Teen taking senior photos struck, killed by train near Oregon-Washington border

TROUTDALE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage boy was hit and killed by a train as he was taking his senior photos.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to the tracks the Union Pacific train was on near the Columbia River Highway in Troutdale around 6 p.m. Saturday.

KOIN reports the 17-year-old student was declared dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the identity of the student. He was there with one other person, who was visibly shaken after the deadly incident, police said.

Union Pacific said none of the crew members were hurt.

“Our thoughts are with the teen’s family and friends. We plead with parents, students and photographers to not take photos on or near the tracks,” Union Pacific said in a statement.

Video below is courtesy KPTV in Portland: