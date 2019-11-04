More than a dozen school buses in Whatcom County could be impacted by national recall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- Dozens of school buses in western Washington school districts could be impacted by a nationwide bus recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out a notice last month saying some buses don't meet federal regulations. According to the recall, more than 53,500 Thomas Built buses are affected across the country.

The problem is how the seats are designed, which could increase the risk of injury during a crash.

Highway officials say the fix will add impact material to the seats to bring them into compliance. The buses can be fixed without taking them out of service, and so far no injuries have been reported.

According to The Bellingham Herald, there could be 16 school buses in Whatcom County school districts impacted by the recall - 11 in Lynden and five in Meridian.

Q13 has reached out to other school districts to see if they, too, are impacted by the recall. This story will be updated as we learn more.