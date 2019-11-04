‘It was all a lie’: Alleged takeover robbery, sexual assault at SeaTac restaurant was a hoax, sheriff says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The claimed takeover robbery at a SeaTac restaurant last month was determined to be a hoax after a King County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht explained Monday that 10 customers and employees of Bob's Burgers and Teriyakis colluded in the false report.

“I can confirm to you that it was all a lie,” Johanknecht said. “Every employee, every customer participated in a deliberate hoax.”

The original claim stemmed from a robbery at the restaurant in October were two suspects supposedly tied up customers, robbed them, sexually assaulted two women, and stole a truck from a customer to flee.

Detectives found inconsistencies with the victims’ stories and several employees eventually admitted that it was a lie.

Some workers at the restaurant are undocumented immigrants, and Johanknecht believes the employees were using the crime to file for a U visa, a program that protects victims of crime from deportation during the investigation.

Johanknecht says the sheriff’s office and the SeaTac police department invested significant resources in investigating the hoax and warns that filing a false police report presents a significant danger to the community.

“Concocting a violent takeover crime where the suspects were allegedly armed sets up the potential for some really bad things to happen,” she said.

Police noted possible racial motivations as the suspects in the hoax were described to be Samoan.

The 10 workers and customers face state charges for filing a false police report.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.