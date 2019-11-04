‘He’s our kicker:’ Carroll says of Jason Myers after 3 misses on Sunday

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are one of only five teams that have at least seven victories this season thanks to another thrilling win at home.

Quarterback Russell Wilson led a game-winning drive for the 31st time in his career either in the 4th quarter or in overtime. But it felt like he had to do it several times in Sunday’s 40-34 overtime win against Tampa Bay.

Wilson led a drive at the end of regulation that should have set up a game-winning field goal. Instead, Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers missed a 40-yard field goal to win the game as time expired.

That was Myers third miss of the day, including an extra point and a 47-yard attempt earlier in the game, which means he’s now just 3-of-8 in field goals 40 yards or longer this season.

Pete Carroll reiterated on Monday that there would not be a change at kicker moving forward.

“Our guys in the locker room really jumped to Jason after the game knowing that he had had a tough day and made a point to him that we are there with him and support him, ” said Carroll. “And knowing just like everybody else makes mistakes too in their jobs and sometimes it doesn’t work out the way we want it to.”

“In the communication back-and-forth I’ve had with him. He’s ready to bounce (back) and we are ready to bounce and put what just happened behind us,” said Carroll. “Whether it was good or whether it was bad and that’s where we are going.”

The Seahawks return to the national stage for Monday Night Football on Nov. 11 in a huge divisional game against San Francisco.

