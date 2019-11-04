Group offers free wedding dresses to local military brides and first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Brides for a Cause is more than a bridal store filled with beautiful gowns at discounted prices. It's a non-profit organization and bridal store that raises funds for charity, too. Now through November 10th, they're giving away wedding dresses to active and veteran military brides and first responders.

Brides for a Cause teams up with national non-profit, Brides Across America, to offer free wedding dresses to local military brides and first responders during their annual “Operation Wedding Gown” event. Sixty bridal salons around the country participate, including Northwest salons in Seattle, Tacoma and Portland.

Those interested in getting a free wedding dress at Brides for a Cause must register on the Brides Across America website before attending.

Any bride is welcome to shop seven days a week with no appointment necessary. After the wedding, dresses can also be donated to continue their mission of recycling wedding dresses for charity. Check out their website for more details on how to support brides in need.

