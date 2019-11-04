Great weather continues until rain returns Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- And the great weather continues ...

Monday will start out foggy with some mist but the day will be nice and sunny.

Tuesday morning will be foggy again but the day will be pleasant. Wednesday will start out foggy but the afternoon will be fine.

Thursday looks mostly cloudy with a little rain but I’m not expecting very much.

Friday has passing showers but it doesn’t look stormy.

Saturday has showers but most will be north of the metro. The convergence zone looks like it will be active this weekend so more rain for Everett than Seattle.

Sunday will have more showers. This new pattern starting Thursday will have some rain but it does not look like a storm. Lows near 40 and highs near 53 this week. Enjoy!