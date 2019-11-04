Dense fog Tuesday morning, mostly dry week ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The weather this week will be nice for November for sure... enjoy!

Tuesday starts out foggy. The afternoon has gradual clearing with a high near 52.

Wednesday will be similar with morning fog and afternoon sunshine and a high near 54.

Thursday will be foggy in the morning but the afternoon will be pleasant.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday have some rain showers but most stays outside of the Metro.

At this point, there is NO rainstorm or flooding in the forecast, which is a big deal as November is pretty much our stormiest month.