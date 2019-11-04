Armed man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Parkland, deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. -- A 56-year-old man is dead after Pierce County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed him Sunday in Parkland.

Around 6:20 p.m. Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies were called to reports of a man armed with a knife threatening to kill his family members at a home in the 500 block of 115th Street South.

The intoxicated man reportedly said he would kill police if they came to the home.

When deputies arrived they say they were confronted on the porch by the armed man. Deputies fired shots and then performed CPR on the man, but he did not survive.

The Tacoma Police Department will take over the shooting investigation.