DEA says 27 percent of seized counterfeit prescription pills manufactured by Mexican drug cartels contained lethal does of fentanyl

SEATTLE — The Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public about the danger of counterfeit pills killing Americans. Agents say Mexican drug cartels are manufacturing mass quantities of the counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opiod that is lethal in minute doses.

The pills include fake Oxycodone pills referred to as Mexi-blues on the streets.

Based on a sampling of counterfeit prescription pills seized nationwide between January and March 2019, the DEA found that 27 percent contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl. It’s like playing Russian Roulette. Just one pill can kill you.

“Illicit fentanyl distribution has made drug use more life threatening than ever in the Pacific Northwest, said DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Weis. “There is no quality control in the manufacturing of the counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and sadly, we are finding an alarming amount of lethal doses in seizures made by our law enforcement efforts this year,” he added.

Fentanyl and other highly potent opiods remain the primary driver behind the ongoing opiod crisis, with fentanyl involved in more deaths than any other illicit drug.

“Capitalizing on the opiod epidemic and prescription drug abuse in the United States, drug trafficking organizations are now sending counterfeit pills made with fentanyl in bulk to the United States for distribution, said DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. Counterfeit pills that contain fentanly and fentanyl-laced heroin are responsible for thousands of opiod-related deaths in the United States each year,” said Dhillon.