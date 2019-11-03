Seahawks complete comeback with 40-34 OT win over Buccaneers

SEATTLE – The Seahawks completed a come-from-behind 40-34 win over Tampa Bay in overtime Sunday.

Tampa’s Jameis Winston, who’s thrown 12 picks on the year, looked perfectly comfortable with strong protection whereas Wilson was sacked three times.

Jason Myers, a former Pro Bowl kicker, struggled majorly for Seattle with a missed 46-yard field goal attempt and a missed free-kick that struck the upright.

Fans at CenturyLink Field looked on with nervous noise as the Seahawks faced a 14-point deficit, but Seattle responded.

Chris Carson’s powered through for a 60-yard run that set up a Lockett touchdown reception and a successful 2-point conversion tied it.

The teams were deadlocked after trading fumbles and field goals in the fourth. It took another Wilson to Lockett connection that led up to a 54-yard touchdown by DK Metcalf. But Winston led a furious touchdown run up the field.

Myers had a chance to seal the game, but he shanked it right on a 40-yard field goal attempt.

Wilson found Jacob Hollister for the touchdown in overtime.

What’s next?

The Seahawks have a major matchup against its NFC West rival San Francisco on Monday, November 11.