Kenwood resident says he heard gunshots, tried to help victim found near park outside his home.

KENWOOD –– Seattle Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Kenwood neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 14000 block of 32 Avenue Northeast near Little Brook Park just after 11 pm Saturday night.

Adam Hartung says he heard about 6 shots fired outside his home. “Looked out my bedroom window which is up on the 3rd floor overlooking the street here, saw a gentleman that was just down in the street laying flat down. Grabbed a towel, ran down and treated the person as best as I could,” said Hartung.

Officers arrived immediately began CPR. Seattle Fire Department Medics declared the man dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

No suspect description has been provided.

Detectives with the Homicide and CSI units are now investigating. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the tip line at (206)233-5000.

If you wish to remain anonymous and collect a $1,000 cash reward, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at http://www.P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also download the P3 Tips App to your cell phone for free to submit information and photos anonymously.