Homicide investigation underway after body discovered along Capitol Lake

SEATTLE – A body discovered along Capitol Lake in Tumwater is being investigated as a homicide, according to Washington State Police.

Someone walking near the lake along Deschutes Parkway called 911 and reported a person laying along the shore. When officers arrived, they found the person was deceased.

The identity of the victim or how they died hasn’t been released, and police are asking the public for help in gathering suspect information.

If you were in the area of Deschutes Parkway between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday night, contact detectives through email at sistips@wsp.wa.gov