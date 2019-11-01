× ‘We greatly apologize’: Capital One outage affecting direct deposits, access to cash

Capital One is flooded with angry customers who can’t access their bank accounts.

The bank said on its Twitter page that a technical issue is impacting direct deposits and some customers’ access to their own money.

For people who need to buy medicine for their children, plane tickets and pay their bills (first of the month), they’re saying the outage is “unacceptable.”

They’re also complaining that Capital One hasn’t alerted customers via email or phone.

In July, a Seattle-based hacker accessed personal information from roughly 106 million of its card customers and applicants. Most of the accessed data included information from customers and small businesses that applied for Capital One credit cards between 2005 and early 2019.