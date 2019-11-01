Wanted in Kent: Suspects sought for violent robbery on Metro bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- Police are asking for your help to ID a couple involved in a robbery on the E. Smith Street Metro bus in late June. Detectives have exhausted all leads and are turning to the public for assistance.

"The suspect gets on the bus with a female acquaintance and sits on the bus. Short time later, the victim of the robbery boards the bus and then sits down, where the suspect immediately gets up and sits next to him. As you watch the video, you will see that there's some interaction between them. It appears that he's aggressive towards him and even pushing him around and knocking items off like his hat, and we don't know what the conversation is based off the video, but we do know the end result is he was robbed of his cell phone. What we're asking at this point is we're unable to identify the suspect and the acquaintance to help in this investigation," said Assistance Chief Jarod Kasner with Kent Police.

If you recognize either the suspect or his female acquaintance, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest in the case. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.P3Tips.com. You can also submit tips through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. It is anonymous. You do not have to give your name.