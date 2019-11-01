Two women were killed while climbing a steep, icy mountain in California

The bodies of two women were recovered from Red Slate Mountain in California following a three-day retrieval effort.

Jennifer Shedden, 34, and Michelle Xue, 22, were well-equipped for climbing the steep mountain segment, but officials believe the pair was struck by falling rocks and killed.

The two set off Saturday to climb the mountain. They did not return at their intended time Sunday.

On Monday, a search-and-rescue team discovered the two women about midway down the climbing route.

When crews reached the women, they were still anchored to the ice by their climbing equipment, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office said.