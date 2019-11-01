Travis Browne: Halloween weekend hunt on for accused real-life monster, violent woman abuser

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Convicted domestic violence offender, Travis Browne, is accused of holding his pregnant ex-girlfriend hostage for hours in her apartment in Burien.

King County Sheriff’s detectives say he is the father of the victim’s 9-week-old baby.

He’s accused of strangling, punching, slapping, humiliating — and raping her — and all in front of her three-year-old daughter.

Browne is already a domestic violence offender — convicted of 4th Degree Assault earlier this year.

Now, he’s charged with Assault 4 again, along with unlawful imprisonment, harassment and violating a no contact order that his ex has against him to try and protect herself and her children. But, detectives say that court order didn’t stop Browne from sneaking-up on the victim outside her apartment earlier this month — the start to 12 hours of terror. “She was walking to her apartment and Travis ran up behind her, put his hand over her mouth and forced her into the apartment and then for the next 12 hours he assaulted her,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “Most of this happened in front of her 3 year old child. She was finally able to escape. Prior to escaping he made threats to kill her that she believes he could carry out these threats, so she’s terrified of him. She was able to escape with her 3 year old daughter, call 911. The suspect was able to flee prior to the police arriving, so we’re now looking for him and trying to locate him and hoping that somebody out there recognizes Travis and knows where he’s staying at. They can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers and let us know where he’s at, so we can go out there and arrest him as soon as possible. The fear is, from her side, is that she’s afraid if he finds her, he’s going to kill her and that’s law enforcement’s fear, as well. We want to get him off the street. Get him behind bars, so that nothing else happens to her, or her child.”

Browne has a $300,000 warrant for his arrest.

He was living in Burien.

He’s 28 years old, 5’10” and weighs 170 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.