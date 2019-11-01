Seahawks claim WR Josh Gordon off waivers

Posted 2:15 PM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 02:16PM, November 1, 2019

Josh Gordon #10 of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks on Friday claimed wide receiver Josh Gordon off waivers, coach Pete Carroll confirmed in a news conference.

Carroll said Gordon would not play in Sunday’s matchup against Tampa Bay. The team will take a look at Gordon next week and evaluate him.

“I don’t know how he’s doing physically,” Carroll said. “We’ve heard he is ok.”

Carroll said he was surprised that Gordon made it to the Seahawks who were 28th in waiver priority.

It was unclear who would be released to make room for Gordon.

