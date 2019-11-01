Samuel Holmes: ‘Armed and dangerous’ domestic violence suspect one of U.S. Marshals’ top fugitives

WANTED BY U.S. MARSHALS IN TUKWILA —

Samuel Holmes has been named to the U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Violent Offender Task Force Top Ten Most Wanted fugitives list.

The task force says he has gang ties and should be considered ‘armed and dangerous.’ “Samuel Holmes is wanted by the Tukwila Police Department for domestic violence harassment. This is a dangerous individual. We need to work together with the viewers, the Tukwila Police Department in apprehending this dangerous fugitive,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Jacob Green.

Holmes is 39 years old, 5’10” and weighs 150 pounds.

If you know where the task force can find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. You will remain anonymous. Submit a tip through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).