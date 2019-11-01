Pedestrian hit in Covington; driver arrested for DUI

Posted 6:23 AM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37AM, November 1, 2019
Data pix.

COVINGTON, Wash - A man is in the hospital in critical condition after getting hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, a black Subaru was driving northbound on 164th Avenue East in Covington when he struck a 54-year old male pedestrian and continued driving erratically northbound.

The driver then crashed into a wood utility pole down the street.  The pedestrian suffered severe head injuries and broken bones and was transported to Harborview with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of Subaru was arrested and booked into King County Jail for vehicular assault charges and suspicion of DUI.

There were no sidewalks because of road construction on the street.

