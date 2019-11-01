× National Forest offering Christmas trees

No need to wait for Thanksgiving – you can cut a fresh Christmas tree from the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest any time after November 1st.

Families can get permits to cut or dig up a tree 15 feet or shorter to take home and decorate for the holidays. If you’ve got a fourth-grader, permits are free through the Every Kid Outdoors program. If not, it will cost you $5 to get a permit from the Forest Service or certain local businesses.

Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest stretches over a wide swath of north-central Washington state, and there are many access points where you can begin your quest to find the perfect tree.

Click here for maps and more information about the Christmas Tree Cutting program.