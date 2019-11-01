MLS Cup: Sounders tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Friday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Nicolas Lodeiro #10 of Seattle Sounders hold up the trophy in celebration of a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles FC during the Western Conference finals at Banc of California Stadium on October 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders are hosting the MLS Cup for the first time on Nov. 10, and tickets for the big match against Toronto FC go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (Nov. 1).

It’s the third time in four seasons that the Sounders will face Toronto FC for the title, but the first time the game is happening in the Emerald City.

If you want to score tickets, you should visit the Sounders website and sign up for alerts.

CenturyLink Field is one of the highest-capacity venues in MLS, according to the MLS website, holding many of the league’s attendance records until Atlanta United began playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2017.

