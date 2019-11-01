Mickey Mouse & Friends coming to Kent this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kent, Wash., - Mickey Mouse and his friends embark on an adventure to follow Captain Hook's treasure map during this weekend's Disney On Ice performances. The show promises to bring "the magic closer to fans than ever before."

Show goers can expect to see action on the ice, in the air, and even in the seats as performers mix acrobatic and aerial stunts throughout each performance. Some of the movies featured include Disney-Pixar's Coco, Frozen, Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid.

Playing in Kent at the accesso Showare Center this weekend then the following in Everett at the Angel of the Winds Arena, a total of 16 performances will be held. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online or at the box office.

