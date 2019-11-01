Dry weekend, but showers return next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We're 90 days from the fall equinox and about 90 until Winter Solstice and our days getting longer again.

Right now, high pressure still in control keeping us dry -- but a few weather systems brush our region to the north over the next several days. With that flow, we'll see a bit more mild marine air move in along with some more high clouds.

Those clouds will help keep our temps towards the more seasonal mid 40s in the morning and our high temps near the normal of 55 for the afternoons.

Mostly cloudy skies for the second half of the weekend and the Seahawks game looks dry and mild.

Showers look mostly likely for Monday but they seem to be short-lived.