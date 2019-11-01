Drug-laced candy? Gumballs given to trick-or-treaters tested for PCP

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens Police are asking for anyone with suspicious candy to report it after a field test indicated these gumballs may contain PCP.

According to police, a school resource officer at Cavalero Mid-High School noticed students with colorful gumballs in unusual packaging for trick-or-treat candy. The officer said they came in a baggie that didn’t look like store-bought candy.

Out of an abundance of caution, the officer did a field test which came back with preliminary positive results. The officer contacted administrators and the students underwent a medical evaluation. They did not show signs of ingesting PCP.

School administrators notified the families of students who were involved.

Police wanted to emphasize that Narcotic Identification Kit results are very preliminary and false positives can occur because of the reaction with sugar. The items are being sent to the WSP Crime Lab for further testing.

The suspicious candy may have come from a home on the north end of Lake Stevens, police said

The gumballs had white lettering with the words “DUBBLE BUBBLE” ON THEM.

“If you have some of these that were given to you or your family members last night please contact Lake Stevens Police reference case #2019-22890.”