Burien trick-or-treaters shot at by someone with pellet gun

November 1, 2019
BURIEN, Wash. -- A group of trick-or-treaters was shot at by someone with a pellet gun in Burien Thursday night.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, someone in a passing vehicle fired shots from an airsoft gun near SW 144th Place and 15th Avenue about 7:30 p.m. One person was hit by a pellet but was not injured.

A little while later, deputies responded to Safeway in White Center, where a group of people stole beer and fled in a PT Cruiser - the same vehicle described in the pellet gun incident.

Deputies found the vehicle at 17th Avenue SW and SW 98th Street. An 18-year-old driver was arrested, and the four juveniles inside the vehicle were released to their parents.

