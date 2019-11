WANTED IN YAKIMA —

Adrian Chavez-Arriaga is wanted for 1st Degree Child Molestation.

He’s 25 years old, 5’5″ and weighs 145 pounds.

If you can help Yakima Police find him, use the P3 Tips App on your smartphone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.