Wanted in Tacoma: Bank robber doesn’t even try to hide his face

TACOMA, Wash. -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify this bank robbery suspect.

Officers say he walked into the Wells Fargo located in the 4100 block of S. Steele St. at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, and demanded cash from one of the tellers. He took the money and fled on foot.

"We're asking the citizens for help in identifying this particular bank robber. If you were a witness, you observed it, or you know who was responsible, please call in and give us the information," said Tacoma Police Officer Loretta Cool.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, approximately 5’5” tall, with a slender build, light brown hair, hazel eyes. unshaven, with sores on his upper lip.

If you know his name or can help officers find him, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. You will remain anonymous. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit the info at http://www.P3Tips.com.