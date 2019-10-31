WSP: Attempted carjacking leads to multi-car crash on I-5 in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — At least five cars were involved in a crash Thursday morning that sent two people to the hospital following an attempted carjacking.

According to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson, three people were taken into custody after an attempted carjacking. It was unclear where that took place as troopers were still piecing together exactly what happened.

Traffic had already been snarled on northbound I-5 when another major crash blocked three lanes of traffic at South 308th Street in Federal Way. The vehicle that caused the crash, a Mercedes SUV, was driving up the left shoulder at a high rate of speed. Two people in the SUV fled the scene after the crash, but they’ve since been apprehended.

According to South King Fire, one person was taken with serious, but non life-threatening, injuries to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. Two other people suffered minor injuries.

Police, firefighters and medics remained at the scene as of 10 a.m. Two lanes of NB I-5 will be closed for a while as police investigate.

State transportation officials said traffic was backed up about 10 miles — all the way to Fife.

Earlier crashes had snarled traffic creating extremely long commutes for those in the South Sound heading north.

This is a developing story and will be updated.