× Missing mushroom-picker found dead in southern Washington

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. — An elderly mushroom-picker who went missing 12 days ago was found dead, according to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Sugai, 78, of Beaverton, Oregon, was first reported missing Oct. 19. He went missing during a trip to pick mushrooms with his family.

The search and rescue was called off Oct. 27, according to our sister station KOIN.

Two days later, his family released a statement acknowledging that the search was likely now a recovery effort.

Sugai had a condition that required daily medication.