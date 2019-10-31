Bremerton helps boy recovering from cancer celebrate Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BREMERTON, Wash. -- An 8-year-old Bremerton boy recovering from cancer treatments got a chance to celebrate Halloween with his entire city.

Azrael is still recovering from aggressive brain and spine cancer treatments he had back in 2017, so going trick or treating is a challenge for him.

He initially wanted people to come to his home and help him celebrate, but Mayor Greg Wheeler heard about this and invited Azrael and his family to join the city's booth at the annual downtown trick or treat street event.

Azrael, dressed as a ninja, handed out treats to people, including his favorite: candy corn. His birthday is next week, so everyone also started celebrating that on Thursday with a special cake.