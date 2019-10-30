Trick or Treat forecast: Sunny, not as cold for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The super cold moves on as we transition back to more normal temperatures. Next up: Trick or Treat and Standard time.

Thursday will be sunny and nice and not as cold. Lows will be above freezing for the Metro. Trick or Treat hours will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Very sunny weather continues and on a nice note it will not be as cold. Enjoy your Thursday and Happy Halloween. Trick or Treat temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/Wxbia3Gpmq — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) October 30, 2019

Friday will be sunny and nice again with a low near 37 and a high near 53. Saturday will be pretty with normal temperatures, enjoy!

Sunday is Standard Time Day and that means sunset will be at 4:50! There is a quick-moving trough up in Canada that will bring some rain to the North Interior but most of us stay dry.

Next week looks mild with some showers, but still pretty dry.