Tacoma’s Stadium Bowl in final four to be named America’s Best HS Football Stadium

TACOMA, Wash. — Stadium High School needs your help in a contest to be named America’s Best High School Football Stadium.

USA Today is pitting unique high school football stadiums against each other to find the best.

Tacoma’s Stadium Bowl — with its stunning views of Commencement Bay and Puget Sound — had already made it to the final four. The now 15,000-seat stadium first opened in 1910.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Stadium Bowl trailed Mitchell Stadium which straddles the border of Virginia and West Virginia.

Round 3 of voting continues through Oct. 31.

Click here to vote

The final round of voting takes place Nov. 1-4 and then a winner will be crowned.