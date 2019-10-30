Tacoma’s Stadium Bowl in final four to be named America’s Best HS Football Stadium

Posted 1:40 PM, October 30, 2019, by

Stadium High School in Tacoma. (Q13 News photo)

TACOMA, Wash. — Stadium High School needs your help in a contest to be named America’s Best High School Football Stadium.

USA Today is pitting unique high school football stadiums against each other to find the best.

Tacoma’s Stadium Bowl — with its stunning views of Commencement Bay and Puget Sound — had already made it to the final four. The now 15,000-seat stadium first opened in 1910.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Stadium Bowl trailed Mitchell Stadium which straddles the border of Virginia and West Virginia.

Round 3 of voting continues through Oct. 31.

Click here to vote

The final round of voting takes place Nov. 1-4 and then a winner will be crowned.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.