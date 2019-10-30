Seattle Thunderbirds will have 8 games broadcast on JOEtv this season

KENT, Wash. — The Seattle Thunderbirds announced today they have partnered with JOEtv (KZJO) to broadcast eight games between the T-Birds and Portland Winterhawks during the 2019-20 season.

All eight games will be broadcast on JOEtv Channel 22/Cable 110 with four games from ShoWare Center and four games from Portland.

The first game to be broadcast is the game on Saturday, November 2, at 6pm at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

“We are excited about our continued successful relationship with JOEtv,” said Colin Campbell, T-Birds Vice President. “We know hockey fans in the Pacific Northwest have come to enjoy seeing us play our biggest rival, the Winterhawks, on television eight times a season. We look forward to continuing to build on our partnership with JOEtv.”

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Seattle Thunderbirds and bring live, local hockey to Seattle fans,” said Pam Pearson, SVP/General Manager, Q13 FOX/JOEtv. “Matchups between the T-Birds and Winterhawks are always exciting and we’re thrilled to bring additional exposure to this fun, regional rivalry.”

Eight Game Broadcast Schedule Saturday, November 2, Seattle at Portland, 6pm Saturday, November 16, Portland at Seattle, 6pm Sunday, December 15, Seattle at Portland, 5pm Saturday, January 25, Portland at Seattle, 6pm Saturday, February 1, Seattle at Portland, 6pm Saturday, February 29, Portland at Seattle 6pm Saturday, March 21, Portland at Seattle, 6pm Sunday, March 22, Seattle at Portland, 5pm

Veteran WHL play-by-play voice Ian Furness will have the call for the broadcasts.