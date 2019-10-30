Seattle oddity shop offers last-minute Halloween options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- This year Halloween shoppers will spend an average of $86 on costumes and candy for the holiday, according to the National Retail Federation.

One Seattle business, Archie McPhee, is making sure that money stays local while giving customers the fright of their lives. Archie McPhee has been a Seattle staple for decades now.

“We’ve been freaking people out on the square since 1983,” said Roger Hutchins, an Archie McPhee employee.

Halloween is a holiday that’s taken seriously at Archie McPhee. Inside you’ll find the store decked out with decorations and spooky displays.

“Every year we sit down in August and have a meeting and decide what the theme is,” Hutchins explained.

This year’s theme is a haunted hotel. If you’re looking for that last minute, spooky costume this Halloween you’ve come to the right place at Archie McPhee.

“You could do a really good Dracula, wolf-man, a really good clown or even a scary clown,” said Hutchins.

Another popular and easy costume that is on-demand are the animal masks you’ll find all over the store.

“Our masks are a big seller; we have horse masks, pigeon masks, slug masks,” Hutchins told us.

If you’re looking to trick those trick-or-treaters in your life, look no further than the candy aisle at Archie McPhee, where they have pickled flavored and mac and cheese flavored candy.

“We have fried chicken, bacon, and lobster candy too,” said Hutchins.

If you’re trying to stay away from candy, there’s also plenty of fun options for basket-stuffers like finger monsters and puppets.

They’re all options to make sure this Halloween is full of the best tricks and treats while supporting a local business in our community.