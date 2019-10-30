R. Kelly was a no-show at a federal court hearing because of a toenail infection

(CNN) — R. Kelly did not appear Wednesday at a federal court hearing in Chicago because he had a toenail infection, his attorney Steven Greenberg said.

The singer is in a walking boot after having his toenail removed and did not want anyone to step on his foot, Greenberg said.

Kelly, who is being held without bond in Chicago, is facing separate federal grand jury indictments in Illinois and New York. The indictments allege Kelly recruited women for sex, persuaded people to conceal that he had sexual contact with teenage girls and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars buying back videotapes that prosecutors say are incriminating.

Kelly has vehemently denied allegations of sexual misconduct.

The anticipated court appearance was part of a status hearing in Kelly’s federal case in Illinois. The hearing had been expected to deal with several issues, including Kelly’s attorneys’ requests for him to be released on bail, CNN affiliate WBBM reported. Their next hearing will be February 13.

Greenberg has also filed a motion to have obstruction of justice charges against Kelly and Derrel McDavid, his former business partner, removed. The government’s reply is due December 9, and a reply from the defense is due December 27.