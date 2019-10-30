Police give Halloween safety reminders ahead of trick or treating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Families dressed in Halloween costumes marched up and down the Admiral District for some early trick-or-treating on Wednesday.

From a family dressed up as “The Incredibles,” to little ones dressed as their favorite characters like Mal from “The Descendants,” businesses were ready to pass out bucket loads of candy.

“It’s going great, we’re having a lot of fun getting dressed up, decorating, being silly, eating candy,” said Lindsy Doucette Barrett, who was dressed as Slimer.

“Ghostbusters! I need some help, I got some ghosts in the basement,” said a man passing candy out from the restaurant Circa.

The annual trick-or-treating event is hosted by the Admiral District merchants of West Seattle. It’s their way of giving back to the community a day before Halloween, and has quickly risen in popularity over the years.

“Just getting together with the community, it’s always something we’ve enjoyed,” said Doucette Barrett.

The King County Sheriff’s Office has safety reminders for families who will trick-or-treat on Halloween night.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott tells families to travel in a group with other parents and to keep an eye on all the kids. He says to pick a route that is well-lit with nice sidewalks, preferably in a neighborhood you’re familiar with.

Since trick-or-treating often happens after the sun goes down, Abbott says to bring a flashlight and glowsticks for the kids.

“Sheriff’s are going to have additional patrols out starting around 5 p.m. in most of our areas we patrol to keep kids safe, keep eye on everything going on that night,” said Abbott.

Abbott also advises families to inspect Halloween treats to make sure the candy wrapper is sealed, and to not let kids eat candy while trick-or-treating in the dark.

Abbott also advised families out trick or treating to cross streets at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks and to teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them. He also recommends putting electronic devices away.

Families can also teach children how to call 911, in case they get separated from the group.

The sheriff’s office is also asking drivers on the road Oct. 31 to slow down for families who are out trick-or-treating.