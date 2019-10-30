WATCH LIVE: Boeing CEO and executives testify about safety of 737 MAX planes

Former federal administrator sentenced for assault

October 30, 2019

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A federal program administrator who oversaw endangered species policy for Washington state was sentenced to a month in jail for sexually assaulting a female co-worker while attending a conference.

The Bulletin reports Eric Rickerson was sentenced Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to third-degree sex assault, harassment, coercion, intimidation and private indecency.

In July of 2018 Rickerson, 53, attended a conference in Sunriver, Oregon, with the victim and other members of the agency. Authorities say he got drunk at a party and followed the victim back to the condo they were staying at. Prosecutors say he exposed himself and touched her inappropriately.

Rickerson was the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife Service’s state supervisor for Washington, overseeing more than 100 employees.

His attorney, Ryan Mulkins, said his client’s alcoholism caused him to make poor choices.

