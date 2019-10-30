× Firefighters respond to deadly RV fire in Everett

EVERETT– Firefighters responded to a deadly RV fire in Everett early Wednesday morning.

According to Lake Stevens fire & Snohomish County Fire District 7, at 2:46 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the RV Fire at the 5200 block of Riverside Avenue on Ebey Island. When crews arrived, they found a 30 foot RV on fire.

The fire was reported by a passerby driving on the Highway 2 Trestle.

Firefighters worked from outside of the RV to contain the fire. While crews were checking for hot spots, they found one victim and one dog dead inside the RV.

No word on a cause. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are on scene investigating the fire.