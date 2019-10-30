Expect delays along Aurora Bridge as 10 days of emergency repairs begin Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- WSDOT is advising commuters to find an alternate route or expect delays along Seattle’s Aurora Bridge as emergency construction begins October 31.

Traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction starting at 9 p.m. A corroded support beam was discovered during a yearly inspection, prompting the department to make repairs.

The lane closures are to make room for crews and construction equipment. The repairs are expected to take 10 days to complete.

For more information and commuting tips, see WSDOT’s website.