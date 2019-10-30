Christopher Bowlin: Wanted child molester believed to be homeless in Eastern Washington

SEATTLE— The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Violent Offender Task Force and the Washington State Department of Corrections are asking or the public’s help to find Christopher Michael Bowlin. The 34-year-old was convicted in 2007 of Child Molestation in the 1st Degree and is classified as a Level II sex offender.

An arrest warrant was issued in July of 2019 for violating the terms of his supervision. Bowlin was last registered as living in Spanaway but deputies believe that he is homeless now and residing somewhere in Eastern Washington. Officers say he has made threats to commit “suicide by cop’.

He is 5’08” 250 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

He has tattoos on his right forearm of a mushroom, a heart and ‘MOM’. He has flames, a rabbit’s foot, Yin Yang and a Palm Tree on his left forearm along with ‘Lucky’, a horseshoe, dice and a clover.

If you spot Bowlin, call 911. If you have any information that can help officers locate him, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at http://www.P3Tips.com or by calling 1-800=222-TIPS (8477). All tipsters will remain anonymous and receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.