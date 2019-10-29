Why you should care about electing port commissioners

PUGET SOUND, Wash. — In the next week, voters have the chance to voice how to run one of the region’s largest job creators in electing commissioners to the ports of Tacoma and Seattle.

Each port has two open positions on a 5-person commission.

In Tacoma, Frank Boykin and Deanna Keller are running for Position 3, while Kristin Ang and Dave Bryant are running for Position 5. This month, The News Tribune wrote about how cash is flooding the Tacoma Port of Commission races and who supports each candidate.

In Seattle, former Bellevue mayor Grant Degginger is running against export business owner Sam Cho for Position 2, while incumbent Fred Felleman is facing off against Garth Jacobson for Position 5. The Seattle Times also looked into backers for the candidates and key issues, including conservation.