Washington man accused of killing neighbor’s dogs

Posted 11:13 AM, October 29, 2019, by

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Authorities say charges have been filed against a man accused of killing a neighbor’s dogs in Longview, Washington.

KATU reports the dogs, 3-year-old Link and 2-year-old Marley, were shot to death and then dumped in the Columbia River.

Their owners believe they were shot in retaliation after one of them killed a neighborhood cat.

The Cowlitz County District Attorney’s Office charged Gregory Swanson with two counts of “taking, concealing, injuring, or killing a pet animal.”

The dogs’ owner, Luke Moore, says one of them killed Swanson’s cat several months ago.

Swanson will make his first court appearance next month. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

