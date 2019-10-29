× Small plane crashes into home in New Jersey home

A small plane crashed into a house in Colonia, New Jersey, igniting a fire in two homes. The Federal Aviation Administration says a multi-passenger Cessna 414 crashed around 11:00 am ECT.

Mayor John McCormac says it appears the plane was out of Virginia and heading to Linden. He says no one was home at the time of the crash, and no one on the ground was injured.

The mayor also says only a pilot was on board the plane, but there is no word on their condition.

This is a developing story.