Record low temperatures Wednesday morning, October sunshine continues

SEATTLE -- Record lows tonight….. brrrrrrrrrrr! Wednesday starts out very cold with record lows in the 20s.

The day will be beautiful again with ample late October sunshine, enjoy!

Thursday will not be as cold and it looks great for Halloween. Trick or treat temperatures will be in the mid-40s and it will be dry!

Record Lows Wednesday morning. Bundle up and drive with care but most of all enjoy the Sunshine. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/KcnO3g1bwa — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) October 29, 2019

Friday will be nice with a low around 37 and a high near 53. Saturday has a low near 40 so that will be nice to be above freezing.

The whole weekend looks dry and mild, enjoy!! Don’t forget to “Fall Back” this weekend as we head into Standard time.

No rain in the forecast till around Nov. 5.